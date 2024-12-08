Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Sells 50,352 Shares

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Dionne sold 50,352 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$320,943.65.

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 1.9 %

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$800.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.70. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.12 and a twelve month high of C$6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price objective on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.55.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

