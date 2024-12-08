Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 331.40 ($4.22). Approximately 753,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,451,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.20 ($4.21).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rotork to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 365 ($4.65) to GBX 370 ($4.72) in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 329.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,367.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

