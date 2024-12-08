Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,261 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 760.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 698,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,972,000 after purchasing an additional 617,566 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $30,566,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 419.9% during the third quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 50.8% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total value of $2,215,822.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,668,989.64. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at $23,482,294.26. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,642 shares of company stock valued at $55,234,863. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $278.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $287.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

