Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,376 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 15.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,796,000 after acquiring an additional 833,679 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,251 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,286,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,209,000 after acquiring an additional 161,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.68.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

