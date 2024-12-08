Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,781 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $321,765. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.87.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current year.

About Onsemi

Free Report

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

