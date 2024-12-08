Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.85 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,980,000 after buying an additional 935,962 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 35,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

