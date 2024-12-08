Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,208,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2,948.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 265,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after buying an additional 256,879 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

