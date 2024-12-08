SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,154,000 after buying an additional 279,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after acquiring an additional 268,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 705.5% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 192,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after acquiring an additional 168,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,243,000 after acquiring an additional 94,152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.77. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $99.75 and a 52-week high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

