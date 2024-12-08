SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 11 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.67.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. The trade was a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock worth $14,970,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $2,371.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.36. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,099.74 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,144.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,794.89.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

