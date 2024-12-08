SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,404,000 after purchasing an additional 857,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after buying an additional 1,060,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,651 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,745,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,118,000 after acquiring an additional 737,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

