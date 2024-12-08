SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $8,390.18 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 97.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00009299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99,591.96 or 1.00015503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00013016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00065333 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0078162 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,618.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

