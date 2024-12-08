Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Shares Up 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 50,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 40,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Sampo Oyj Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

