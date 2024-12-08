Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. Sells 6,250 Shares

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $198,062.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,548.54. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $31.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

