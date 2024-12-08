Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 78,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 94,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 43,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 164,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $7,258,000. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 141,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.