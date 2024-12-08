Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.42. 3,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 174,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Seelos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.