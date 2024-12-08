Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.42. 3,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 174,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Seelos Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.
Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seelos Therapeutics
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.