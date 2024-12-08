Shadow Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $115.41 Million (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $115.41 million and $1.15 million worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded up 59.6% against the US dollar. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,058,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shdwdrive.com.

Shadow Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,058,196 with 161,712,337.6341689 in circulation. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.69697112 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $1,164,990.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

