Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

