SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives $69.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

SWTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of SWTX opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.21% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4810.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796,912. This trade represents a 8.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

