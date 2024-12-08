Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,982 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 106.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 64,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,831.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $18,259,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $2,102,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $151.04 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $155.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $52,538.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,629.01. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $757,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,463,777.60. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

