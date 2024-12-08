SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $187.00. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

SPXC stock opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.53. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $87.08 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $607,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 476.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

