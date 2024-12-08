SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 45.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.