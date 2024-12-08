Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Glen Eagle Advisors LLC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $103.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

