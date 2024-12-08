State Street Corp Acquires 618,786 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,139,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,786 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,218,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 70.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.05. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

