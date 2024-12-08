State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.80% of MercadoLibre worth $830,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,267.67.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,947.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,006.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,876.16. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

