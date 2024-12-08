State Street Corp Has $1.04 Billion Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,782,361 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.58% of Cheniere Energy worth $1,039,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.56.

LNG stock opened at $221.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $228.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.27. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

