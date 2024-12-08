State Street Corp Purchases 147,105 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,105 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,080,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $855,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,671.20. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,659. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,184 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $206.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.90 and a 52 week high of $210.30.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

