State Street Corp Purchases 541,585 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.02% of Seagate Technology worth $937,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 133.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 98,418 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $499,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 29.8% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 28,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3,549.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 198,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,590. This represents a 32.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,947,726.41. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,820 shares of company stock worth $23,953,746. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $98.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 73.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STX

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.