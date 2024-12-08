State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,139,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,752 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.92% of Ameren worth $1,149,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AEE opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

