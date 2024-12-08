State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,010,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $883,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Ball Stock Down 0.8 %

BALL opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

