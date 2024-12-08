State Street Corp Sells 17,826 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,997,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,826 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $792,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $187.95 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.29 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

