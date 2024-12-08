Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,677 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $45,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITA opened at $152.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.44.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

