Stifel Financial Corp Buys 82,621 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,621 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.59% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $40,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

