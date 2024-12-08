Stifel Financial Corp Has $38.70 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $38,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $561.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.37 and a 12 month high of $577.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 33.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

