Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Cheniere Energy worth $48,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 215.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 268,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after acquiring an additional 46,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $221.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $228.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.