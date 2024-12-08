StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.49 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 145.4% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,997,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,767 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 10,330,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 56.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

