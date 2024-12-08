Strike (STRK) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Strike (STRK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $10.27 or 0.00010291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $55.42 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Strike Profile

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,393,472 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

