Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Shares Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 6,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 411,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

