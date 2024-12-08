Synectics (LON:SNX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of SNX opened at GBX 309 ($3.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,716.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.11. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328 ($4.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

