Synectics (LON:SNX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Synectics Price Performance
Shares of SNX opened at GBX 309 ($3.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,716.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.11. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328 ($4.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Synectics Company Profile
