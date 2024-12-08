TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $33.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.42.

Several research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $32.64.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 203.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

