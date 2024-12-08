TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Embree Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $132,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio Price Performance

TELA opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The company has a market cap of $116.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 556.18% and a negative net margin of 60.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TELA Bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Antony Koblish purchased 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $199,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,518.25. This represents a 24.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Talmo acquired 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $49,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $204,934.50. This represents a 32.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 182,220 shares of company stock worth $409,995 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

