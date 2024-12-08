Tellor Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50.15 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $240.82 million and $50.15 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $91.48 or 0.00091548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,649.20 or 0.99725814 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,331.89 or 0.99408263 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,703,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,632,585 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

