Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE:SIG opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $332,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,848.55. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $756,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,993,817.08. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,306 in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

