The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $29,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ALL opened at $203.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $134.17 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

