The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,957,000 after buying an additional 277,350 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 1.7 %

BA opened at $153.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.46. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.