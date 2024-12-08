The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.96. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 20.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 86.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

