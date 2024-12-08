The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Reduced by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5 %

GS stock opened at $599.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.00 and a twelve month high of $612.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at $372,404,774. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

