The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.47.

MTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

MTW opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $358.65 million, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 8.4% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,806,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after buying an additional 217,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

