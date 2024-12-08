The Mexico Fund, Inc. Releases November 2024 Monthly Summary Report

The Mexico Fund (NYSE: MXF) recently disclosed their November 2024 Monthly Summary Report, outlining key performance indicators and their approach to investment strategies. The Fund, a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, primarily focuses on long-term capital appreciation through investments in Mexican listed securities.

Managed Distribution Plan (MDP):

Under the Managed Distribution Plan, the Fund’s Board of Directors has approved quarterly distributions of $0.22 per share. The Board holds the authority to modify or terminate the MDP at their discretion without prior notice to stockholders. It is emphasized that drawing conclusions about the Fund’s performance based solely on distribution amounts is not advisable.

Key Highlights:– Total Net Assets stood at $251.15 million.– The Fund reported an Average Number of Shares Traded of 83,181.– Net Asset Value (NAV) per share was noted at $17.00 with 14,771,862 Outstanding Shares.– The closing price was recorded at $13.55.– An Expense Ratio of 1.34% was observed as of April 30, 2024.– The Discount rate was reported at 20.29% with a Portfolio Turnover of 6.33%.

Performance:

The Fund’s Market Price and NAV experienced fluctuations with returns ranging from -3.28% to 5.13% over different time periods, as compared to the MSCI Mexico Index. It is reiterated that past performance is not indicative of future results.

Top Ten Holdings:

The Fund’s top ten holdings comprised approximately 66.17% of Net Assets, with prominent investments in companies such as Grupo Financiero Banorte, Cemex, and Wal-Mart de México, among others. These holdings are subject to change.

Key Market Insights:

Global equity markets presented mixed returns in November 2024, with central banks implementing various monetary policy measures. The United States saw notable political developments following the Presidential elections, resulting in proposed trade tariffs on select countries. In Mexico, economic indicators fluctuated amid governmental fiscal policies and revised credit ratings.

Risk Disclosure:

Investors are advised to carefully assess the Fund’s risk considerations, including exposure to foreign markets, currency exchange fluctuations, and market volatility, before making investment decisions. It is essential to understand the Fund’s investment objective, associated risks, charges, and expenses.

The Mexico Fund urges investors to carry out thorough due diligence and consider their financial goals and risk tolerance before engaging in investments. The Fund’s performance report serves as a valuable insight into their operational strategies and market positioning.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read The Mexico Fund’s 8K filing here.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

