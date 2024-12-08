The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.89.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $128.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

