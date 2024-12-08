The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7482 per share by the bank on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

